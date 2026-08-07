ConocoPhillips Hires Noble Corporation’s Jack-Up for Ekofisk P&A Work

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract from ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up Noble Interceptor to support plug and abandonment (P&A) operations in the Greater Ekofisk Area offshore Norway.

The contract is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027 and has an estimated duration of 670 days.

"We appreciate the opportunity to support ConocoPhillips' operations offshore Norway with the Noble Interceptor. This award reflects an exciting new relationship for us on the shelf, and we look forward to demonstrating the full capabilities of this asset and crew,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts at Noble Corporation.

Built in 2014, the Noble Interceptor is a Gusto MSC CJ70 X150 MD-design jack-up capable of operating in water depths of up to 492 feet, with a maximum drilling depth capacity of 40,000 feet.