Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Atlantic Rig Back in Service After BOP Incident

Offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has returned to service its Deepsea Atlantic rig semi-submersible rig following an equipment handling incident in April that left the unit off hire for 106 days.

The company said the rig resumed operations after recovering the dropped blowout preventer (BOP), carrying out repairs and installing a spare BOP that it had in stock.

The incident occurred on April 18 during operational preparations while the rig was working for Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, after completing the Sissel and Omega Sør Alfa exploration wells for Equinor.

During the incident, the BOP and part of the riser string were dropped to the seabed at an approximate depth of 1,100 meters. No personnel were injured and there was no indication of environmental damage, Odfjell Drilling said previously.

Since the incident, the company worked with clients, suppliers, peers and other stakeholders to recover the BOP, repair the rig and return it to service.

Odfjell Drilling said it has insurance covering the recovery and/or replacement of the dropped BOP, as well as costs associated with repair work on the rig.

The Deepsea Atlantic is a sixth-generation, dual-derrick, dynamically positioned deepwater and harsh-environment drilling rig capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters, with a maximum drilling capacity of 10,670 meters.

The rig remains under contract with Adura, which, together with Equinor, holds priced options for the rig followed by further unpriced options extending beyond 2030.