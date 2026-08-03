Worley to Support Inpex Operations in Australia

Worley has secured a framework agreement by Inpex Operations Australia to support the company's operations in Australia, extending a relationship that has spanned more than a decade.

Under the agreement, Worley will have the opportunity to provide engineering services for Inpex’ Australian projects, the company said.

Work awarded under the framework will be executed from Worley's Perth office, with support from its Global Integrated Delivery team in Mumbai.

“We’re proud to be selected by INPEX for this important work supporting its Australian operations. This reflects our shared focus on safe, reliable and efficient operations,” said Erica Jensen, Senior Vice President, Global Operations – Australia.

According to Worley, the agreement reinforces its capability in delivering integrated asset lifecycle solutions while supporting local industry capability in Australia.