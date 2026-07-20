OMV Petrom, Romgaz Install Neptun Deep Offshore Platform

OMV Petrom and Romania's Romgaz have completed the installation of the offshore production platform for the Neptun Deep natural gas project in the Black Sea, marking a major milestone as the development remains on track to start production in 2027.

The Neptun Alpha platform, installed in water depths of about 120 meters, weighs more than 16,500 metric tons and stands over 225 meters tall. The jacket and topsides were manufactured by Saipem at its shipyards in Arbatax, Italy, and Karimun, Indonesia.

Installation was carried out by the Saipem 7000 heavy-lift vessel, one of the world's largest semi-submersible crane ships.

The partners said the project has also completed six of its 10 development wells and installed the 160 km offshore gas pipeline linking the field to the Romanian coast.

Work will now focus on installing interfiled subsea pipelines and umbilical’s, completing the remaining wells, integrating offshore infrastructure and carrying out testing ahead of first gas in 2027.

"Neptun Deep is a strategic project for Romania that will contribute to the country's energy security and reduce dependence on imports. The installation of the production platform in the Black Sea represents one of the most important stages of the project and confirms its steady progress.

“In addition 6 of the 10 development wells and the installation of the 160 km pipeline connecting to the shore have been completed. Project development continues with the installation of interfield subsea pipelines and umblilicals to connect all the offshore elements, to be followed by rigorous testing to prepare for the start of production on plan for 2027,” said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

“The platform topsides is fully automated and can be operated remotely. Because the facility is normally unmanned, we are also building a support vessel dedicated to operation and maintenance activities, which can accommodate up to 90 people.

“We are progressing at full speed in the execution phase, with safety as our top priority, to ensure reliable energy for Romania and energy security for our region. I would like to thank our partners and our OMV Petrom teams for their dedication, professionalism, and perseverance in driving this project forward" added Cristian Hubati, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Exploration and Production.

The Neptun Deep development includes 10 production wells at the Domino and Pelican South fields, three subsea production systems, associated gathering pipelines, the offshore production platform, a 160 km gas export pipeline to Tuzla and a gas metering station.

OMV Petrom and Romgaz each hold a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep project.