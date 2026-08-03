Subsea7 Lands ‘Sizeable’ Contract for Work Offshore Brunei

Subsea7 has been awarded a sizeable contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for a pipeline replacement project offshore Brunei.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of subsea pipeline and riser systems for offshore assets in water depths of up to 50 meters, the company said.

Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as having a value of between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately from Subsea7's office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with support from its offices in Perth, Australia, Paris, France, and other global locations.

“This award represents an important milestone in our relationship with BSP that began in 2018. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and working closely with BSP to deliver the project safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.