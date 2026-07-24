BP Moves Indonesia CCUS Project Into Offshore Installation Phase

BP has advanced the Tangguh Ubadari, CCUS and Compression (UCC) project in Indonesia with the first offshore platform jacket arriving in Fakfak, Papua Barat, marking the start of the offshore installation phase.

The jacket completed a 5,800-km journey from the Karimun fabrication yard after more than 357,600 work hours without major incidents, BP said.

The company said the arrival of the approximately 994-tonne structure paves the way for installation activities offshore, with the next phase involving the laying of 75 km of pipeline connecting the platform to the Tangguh LNG facilities.

The Tangguh UCC project comprises development of the Ubadari gas field, onshore compression facilities and a carbon capture, utilizations and storage (CCUS) system. BP said the project is expected to unlock around 3 trillion cubic feet of additional gas resources while incorporating Indonesia's first large-scale CCUS development.

The initial phase of the CCUS project is expected to have the capacity to permanently store about 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide captured from Tangguh LNG operations.

Tangguh LNG, Indonesia's largest natural gas producer, accounts for around 35% of the country's natural gas production, according to BP.