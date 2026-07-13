OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Systems for Eni’s Baleine Deepwater Development

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the Baleine deepwater development offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

The award follows a separate contract announced earlier this month under which TechnipFMC was selected to supply flexible flowlines and risers for the same development, highlighting continued progress on the fast-track expansion of Baleine, the largest hydrocarbon discovery offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

Under the latest contract, OneSubsea will deliver the complete subsea production system (SPS) for 13 wells.

The EPC scope includes subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters and control systems, together with installation, commissioning and life-of-field support.

Project execution will be supported through OneSubsea's established in-country organisation and local capabilities, which the company said will help accelerate delivery of the deepwater project.

OneSubsea is a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 that provides integrated subsea production systems and services for offshore oil and gas developments.

"Baleine Phase 3 brings together scale and execution certainty. Through our subsea production system technology and by leveraging our established local presence, we are supporting Eni’s efforts to advance a complex, deepwater project efficiently while contributing to the long-term development of offshore resources in Côte d’Ivoire," said Mads Hjelmeland, Chief Executive Officer of SLB OneSubsea.