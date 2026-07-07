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TechnipFMC Gets On Board Eni’s Baleine Phase 3 Development

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(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

TechnipFMC has secured a contract from Eni for the Baleine Phase 3 development offshore Côte d’Ivoire, with the award valued at between $75 million and $250 million under the company's contract classification.

TechnipFMC will design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers to connect wells in water depths of approximately 1,200 metres to a new floating production unit.

Baleine Phase 3 is a fast-track development aimed at expanding production from what TechnipFMC described as the largest hydrocarbon discovery offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

“This award marks the continued expansion of our collaboration with Eni. We are excited to apply our expertise to provide a robust flexible pipe solution with schedule certainty in support of this fast-track project,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea for TechnipFMC.

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