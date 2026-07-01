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DOF Bags TotalEnergies Contract for FSO Replacement Project

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(Credit: DOF)
(Credit: DOF)

DOF Group has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea construction and mooring services for the floating storage and offloading (FSO) Unity Replacement Project.

The contract covers engineering, transportation and installation of mooring systems, as well as subsea construction work, including the disconnection of the existing floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit and the connection of its replacement.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately from DOF's offices in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Bergen, Norway, while offshore operations are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

DOF said the project will utilize four vessels for a combined total of about 330 vessel days, drawing on the company's integrated engineering, project management and offshore execution capabilities.

The company classifies the award as a large contract, with a value between $50 million and $100 million.

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