Clariant Launches OSPAR-Compliant Hydrate Inhibitor for North Sea Ops

Clariant Oil Services has deployed an anti-agglomerant low-dosage hydrate inhibitor technology in offshore fields in Norway and the United Kingdom that meets OSPAR environmental requirements for North Sea operations.

The company's HYTREAT ECO technology is designed to prevent hydrate particles from forming blockages in subsea oil and gas production systems while requiring significantly lower chemical dosages than conventional methanol or monoethylene glycol (MEG)-based treatment programmes.

Clariant said field trials in the North Sea used dosage rates ranging from less than 1% to 2% by volume on water, compared with higher volumes required by conventional treatment methods.

The company claims the technology reduces chemical consumption, offshore logistics requirements and operational complexity.

"As operators work to maximize production from existing offshore assets, technologies that improve both operational efficiency and environmental performance are becoming increasingly important.

"Developed through years of research and close collaboration with our customers, including major North Sea operators, HYTREAT ECO demonstrates how innovation can help strengthen energy resilience while meeting the demanding environmental and operational standards of today's offshore industry,” said George Nunes, Head of Clariant Oil Services.

In Norway, the technology was used on a mature offshore asset to help manage increasing water production and reduce reliance on glycol regeneration capacity. Clariant said the technology enabled a successful well restart following a 24-hour shut-in within the hydrate stability zone and received a Technology Readiness Level of TRL7.

In the United Kingdom, HYTREAT ECO replaced subsea methanol injection in a gas condensate field operating under extreme subcooling conditions and delivered hydrate control during normal operations and cold restart scenarios.

Clariant noted the technology also reduces storage and handling requirements and is expected to lower emissions associated with chemical transport and deployment.