ConocoPhillips Announces CEO Succession and CFO Appointment

ConocoPhillips has appointed Andy O'Brien as president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Ryan Lance, who will retire from the role and assume the position of executive chair of the board in a transitional capacity.

The company also named Konnie Haynes-Welsh as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). The appointments will take effect on September 1, 2026.

O'Brien, currently CFO and executive vice president, Strategy and Commercial, will also join ConocoPhillips' board of directors.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Ryan for 14 years of exceptional leadership and more than 40 years of dedicated service to the company. He set the course for the newly formed independent ConocoPhillips in 2012, and during his tenure, the company became a recognized leader within the sector as a global upstream company.

“The strength of the company today and its compelling outlook for the future is a direct result of Ryan's vision and leadership. We are also pleased to appoint Andy as president and CEO. He is the right person to lead our company into its next phase. He brings a deep knowledge of our business, a strong track record of execution and has played a key role in making ConocoPhillips successful. We look forward to welcoming him to the board,” said Robert Niblock, lead independent director.

O'Brien joined Conoco in 1997 and has held finance, planning and strategy roles of increasing responsibility across the company's global operations before joining the executive leadership team in 2022. Since then, he has overseen the company's Alaska and international businesses, commercial, LNG, finance, corporate strategy, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Haynes-Welsh joined ConocoPhillips in 2012 and has held leadership roles across finance and strategy, including corporate strategy, compliance and the Lower 48 business. She later served as treasurer before becoming vice president, Finance and Controller. Prior to joining ConocoPhillips, she held roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Mariner Energy.