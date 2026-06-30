Vallourec Nets Pipe Supply Deal for Angola's Greater PAJ project

Vallourec has been awarded a major contract by Azule Energy to supply line pipes for the Greater PAJ offshore development in Angola, one of the largest deepwater projects currently under development in the country.

Under the contract, Vallourec will supply more than 26,000 tonnes of seamless carbon steel line pipes, representing around 210 km of pipeline, including solutions featuring heavy thermal insulation coating.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2027 and continue through December 2027.

The Greater PAJ project is located about 200 km offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 metres to 2,000 metres and includes the development of five offshore fields: Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano.

Vallourec said it will provide line pipe solutions for production lines, service lines, water injection lines and gas export lines to support hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultra-deepwater conditions.

The project will involve one of the thickest thermal insulation systems implemented in the subsea industry, with insulation reaching up to 120 mm of Glass Syntactic Polypropylene (GSPP).

"This contract is a strong recognition of Vallourec’s unique expertise in complex offshore line pipe projects and advanced thermal insulation solutions. It reinforces our position as a trusted partner for major deepwater developments and further strengthens our presence in Angola, where we have built a proven track record of execution. I would like to thank Azule Energy for its renewed confidence and all Vallourec teams whose commitment and expertise made this success possible," said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallourec Group.