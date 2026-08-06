Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nigeria Aims to Unlock Up to $50B in Offshore Oil and Gas Investment

Published

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Nigeria's upstream oil regulator expects at least 22 offshore projects to start production by 2030, with potential investment of up to $50 billion, as Africa's top oil producer pushes to boost oil and gas output and attract new capital.

The NUPRC said reforms, licensing rounds, infrastructure upgrades and improved security were helping to attract investment and improve the operating environment.

NUPRC chief Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan said the regulator has cleared more than $57 billion in field development plans since 2024, paving the way for several projects to move to final investment decisions.

NUPRC said the planned investments are expected to raise oil and gas production, expand infrastructure and bolster Nigeria's attractiveness to upstream investors.

Eyesan said Nigeria had opened new oil and gas acreage through licensing rounds, awarding 37 blocks to 31 companies in the 2025 round. Plans for the 2026 round are being finalised.

Nigeria aims to nearly double oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030.


(Reuters - Reporting by Camilus EbohWriting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo, Editing by David Goodman)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Q2 Hit by Rig Transitions, Refinancing...
MV Island Captain (Credit: SLB)

SLB, Equinor to Upgrade Vessel Under Multi-Year Well...
Andy O'Brien (Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips Announces CEO Succession and CFO...
© Awais / Adobe Stock

Oil Climbs as Hormuz Transit Plan Raises Fresh Concerns

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine