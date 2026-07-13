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Noble Gets $136M Brunei Drillship Job

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(Credit: Noble Corporation via LinkedIn)
(Credit: Noble Corporation via LinkedIn)

Noble Corporation has secured a contract with unnamed client for its Noble Viking drillship, which will be engaged in drilling operations offshore Brunei.

The contract comprises a firm scope of six wells, with an estimated contract value of approximately $136.2 million, excluding managed pressure drilling (MPD) and additional services.

The program is scheduled to commence in early 2028, with a duration of approximately 296 days, and is expected to keep the rig contracted through the fourth quarter of 2028.

The contract also includes three priced optional wells.

Built by SHI in Korea in 2013, Noble Viking drillship can operate at water depths of 12,000 ft and is capable of drilling campaigns of up to 40,000 ft.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support this upcoming drilling campaign in Brunei. The exceptional team on the Noble Viking deserve credit for this award, and we are proud of the reputation they have built in consistently delivering operational excellence,” said Blake Denton, Noble’s SVP of Contracts & Marketing.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Drillships Oil and Gas ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Support Vessel

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