Vår Energi Secures Permits to Drill North Sea Wildcat Wells

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted drilling permits to Vår Energi for two wildcat wells in North Sea offshore Norway.

The first permit is for wellbore 35/6-7 S in production license 929, operated by Vår Energi with 40% stake. Its partners in the license are Harbour Energy (20%), Pandion Energy (20%), Aker BP (10%), and DNO (10%).

The drilling operation will be done with COSLProspector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

The second permit is for wellbore 25/8-24 S in production license 1203. Vår Energi is also the operator of the license with 30% share, along with partners Equinor (30%), DNO (20%), and Petoro (20%)

The drilling campaign will be done with COSLPioneer, a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths of up to 750 meters.

Owned by COSL Drilling Europe, the unit is based on the GM4000 design and is suited for operations in harsh environments, including the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.

The drilling contractor informed on July 10, 2026, that Vår Energi exercised its third option for the COSLPioneer, extending the rig's contract well into 2028.

“This is a strong endorsement of the outstanding work delivered by the COSLPioneer team and reflects the confidence Vår Energi continues to place in COSL Drilling Europe. It also reinforces the strength of our long-term partnership and our shared commitment to safe, efficient, and low-emission operations.

“This contract extension reflects the value of consistent performance and supports our long-term growth ambitions,” COSL Drilling Europe said in a statement.