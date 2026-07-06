Hugin B Platform Topside En Route to North Sea Development

The Hugin B platform topside has left Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal for the Yggdrasil area, completing a three-and-a-half-year portfolio of major offshore project deliveries for Aker BP.

The topside sailed on July 6, marking the final delivery in a series comprising four steel jackets and two topsides for the Valhall PWP-Fenris and Yggdrasil developments.

“It is simply remarkable. Since the summer of 2024, we have waved goodbye to one major project after another from Verdal. Four steel jackets and two topsides have been delivered to our developments Valhall PWP-Fenris and Yggdrasil. This is a powerful example of what the Norwegian supplier industry can achieve through close collaboration. I could not be prouder,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The delivery sequence began in June 2024 with the Fenris jacket and pre-drilling module. The Valhall PWP jacket followed a year later, before the Hugin A jacket sailed in July. The Hugin B jacket and Fenris topside departed in April 2026, followed by the Hugin B topside.

The Fixed Facilities Alliance between Aker BP, ABB and Aker Solutions is delivering the Valhall PWP and Fenris platforms, while the alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy is delivering Hugin A and B for Yggdrasil.

“These projects have been executed in a market characterized by high volatility and pressure across the supply chains, yet they have been delivered on time, with high quality, and safely. Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris are complex puzzles, and we are fully dependent on installing the different components offshore at the right time.

“The alliance model has been crucial to securing progress, flexibility and delivery capacity. This model will also be key to making marginal projects viable in the future,” Hersvik said.

The overall project portfolio generated close to 3,500 man-years of work at the Verdal yard, with more than 130 apprentices involved since 2022.

“These projects are important for many reasons. They will create substantial value for Norway and deliver energy at a time when energy security is becoming increasingly important. Through closer collaboration between Aker BP and our suppliers, we have reduced construction time and enabled more efficient operations.

“In addition, the scale of these projects has made it possible to invest billions of kroner in competence development, robotics, and digital tools, strengthening our competitiveness and relevance for future projects,” noted Kjetel Digre, CEO of Aker Solutions.