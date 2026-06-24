INEOS Engages Semco Maritime for Long-Term Services in Danish North Sea

Energy services company Semco Maritime has secured a five-year framework agreement with INEOS to provide onshore and offshore services for the company's operations in the Danish part of the North Sea.

The contract runs from June 2026 to May 2031 and includes options for two one-year extensions.

Under the agreement, Semco Maritime will supply skilled workers and a range of services to support operations across INEOS' installations.

The scope includes the provision of offshore personnel such as welders, electricians, production technicians, medical staff, engineers and other technical specialists. Services covered by the contract include rope access work, planned preventive maintenance and NORM, rental equipment and vessel technician services.

The agreement will be delivered under a flexible model that allows INEOS to draw on Semco Maritime's range of competencies and services.

"We are grateful for the continued trust INEOS has placed in Semco Maritime, and we look forward to collaborating with INEOS and building an even stronger long-term partnership focused on delivering stable energy supply from the North Sea based on safe and efficient operations.

“We consider this framework agreement a vote of confidence in Semco Maritime and our skilled and dedicated people delivering first-class services across a range of highly specialized areas," said Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Transitional Energies at Semco Maritime.