Equinor Awards Over $600M in Contracts for Four Subsea Projects

Norway's Equinor has awarded contracts worth around $610 million (NOK 6 billion) on behalf of partners for four subsea projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, as part of a drive to accelerate developments and reduce costs.

The awards cover the TWIN, Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime projects and form part of the first of several planned subsea development waves in which contracts are being coordinated across projects.

Together, the four projects are expected to contribute between 130 million and 220 million barrels of oil equivalent to future production from the Norwegian continental shelf.

TechnipFMC will supply subsea production systems for Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord and install rigid pipelines on the Troll field, with linepipe supplied by Tenaris.

OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system for TWIN and umbilicals for all the projects, while Ocean Installer has been awarded the marine operations contract covering installation and connection of subsea facilities, control cables and flexible pipelines.

NOV has been tasked with supplying flexible pipelines for Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime.

“We envisage around 75 subsea developments towards 2035. To realise these resources, we need to develop smaller discoveries faster and at a lower cost than today. This requires significant changes in how we plan and execute subsea projects. Our ambition is to halve both costs and execution time through simpler processes and standardised solutions together with our partners and suppliers,” said Gunnar Nakken, senior vice president for projects and subsea on the Norwegian continental shelf in Equinor.

TWIN is planned as a tieback to Troll A, Omega Sør to Snorre A and Brime to Gullfaks C via the existing Visund Sør subsea template. Tyrihans Nord is planned to produce through the Kristin platform.

Only TWIN has so far been sanctioned by its owners, with the partnership notifying Norway's Ministry of Energy about the development in accordance with the Petroleum Act. The other projects remain subject to partnership and regulatory decision-making processes.

The TWIN partnership has decided to invest just over $400 million (NOK 4 billion) in the project, which is expected to contribute around 11 billion standard cubic metres of gas. The development comprises two wells in a new template and a pipeline connected to existing subsea facilities, with gas to be produced through Troll A before being sent to Kollsnes.

The TWIN partnership comprises Equinor with a 30.55% interest as operator, Petoro with 55.93%, Norske Shell with 8.19%, TotalEnergies with 3.69% and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia with 1.64%.

Brime is planned with four wells drilled from a template tied back to an existing subsea template at Visund Sør. Recoverable volumes are estimated at 16 million to 34 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Brime partnership is formed by Equinor with a 74.66% interest as operator and Petoro with 25.34%.

Omega Sør, an oil discovery made near the Snorre field in spring 2026, has estimated recoverable volumes of between 25 million and 89 million barrels. The planned development includes a template and a Cap-X production satellite connected to existing subsea facilities, with oil to be produced through Snorre A.

The Omega Sør partnership includes Equinor with a 31% interest as operator, Petoro with 30%, Harbour Energy Norge with 24.5%, INPEX Idemitsu Norge with 9.6% and Vår Energi with 4.9%.

Tyrihans Nord, discovered in 1984, is planned with two wells in a new template connected to the existing production pipeline between the Tyrihans subsea field and the Kristin platform. Volumes are estimated at between 20 million and 30 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly gas.

The Tyrihans Nord partnership comprises Equinor with a 36.32% interest as operator, TotalEnergies with 23.15%, Petoro with 22.52% and Vår Energi with 18.02%.

The first wave also includes Sissel, a discovery made in January 2026 with estimated volumes of between 6 million and 28 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its development concept has been simplified, with a well now planned through the existing Utgard template rather than a new Cap-X structure.

The Sissel partnership consists of Equinor with a 50% interest as operator and Orlen Upstream Norway with 50%.