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MODEC Sends Brazil FPSO to Denmark for Recycling After 17 Years in Operation

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Cidade de Niterói MV18 FPSO (Credit: MODEC)
Cidade de Niterói MV18 FPSO (Credit: MODEC)

Cidade de Niterói MV18 floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) unit, owned and operated by MODEC, has arrived at a ship recycling facility in Denmark after completing charter and operations and maintenance services for Petrobras at the Marlim Leste field offshore Brazil.

The FPSO departed Brazil following the completion of demobilization activities from the Marlim Leste oil field in the Campos Basin on May 8, 2026.

The vessel was contracted by Petrobras for the Marlim Leste development, with MODEC carrying out engineering, procurement, construction and installation work on a turnkey basis.

Since achieving first oil in February 2009, MODEC provided charter and operations and maintenance services for about 17 years, during which the FPSO processed approximately 159 million barrels of oil.

MODEC said the vessel is scheduled to undergo recycling at the Danish facility in accordance with applicable regulations, including the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation and the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

Industry News Activity Europe South America Recycling Oil and Gas FPSOs

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