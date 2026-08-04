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Valaris Jack Up Wraps Up Well Job for BP Offshore Trinidad Early

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(Credit: Valaris)
(Credit: Valaris)

Valaris has completed a two-well workover and completion campaign for BP offshore Trinidad, with its VALARIS 249 jack-up rig finishing the program nearly 17 days ahead of schedule.

The company credited the performance of the VALARIS 249 crew for delivering the campaign safely.

"I am extremely proud of the VALARIS 249 team's performance throughout the Angelin campaign. This success was made possible through rigorous planning, clear communication, and close coordination among all parties involved,” said Edward Cozier, Rig Manager.

The campaign was carried out under a 100-day contract awarded to VALARIS 249 by BP in 2025.

The contract, valued at approximately $16.8 million, was scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 immediately after the rig completed its previous program for another operator.

VALARIS 249 is an LT Super Gorilla jack-up rig capable of accommodating 120 personnel and drilling to depths of up to 35,000 feet.

Following completion of the BP campaign, the rig is scheduled to begin a contract for Shell offshore Trinidad running from October 2026 to October 2027.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Caribbean Islands Oil and Gas

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