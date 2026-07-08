Dolphin Drilling’s Blackford Dolphin Secures More Work for Oil India

Dolphin Drilling has secured a further extension for its deepwater-capable semi-submersible rig Blackford Dolphin with Oil India, keeping the rig on contract until at least August 28, 2026.

The extension will allow completion of drilling, testing and abandonment work at locations east of India under the same terms and scope of work as the existing contract.

The latest extension follows an earlier prolongation of the contract through the end of July 2026 for the same drilling, testing and abandonment work offshore eastern India.

“Dolphin Drilling values its ongoing partnership with Oil India Limited and remains committed to delivering safe and efficient operations,” the company said.

The Blackford Dolphin, built in 1974 and upgraded in 2008, has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1,829 metres) and can drill to depths of up to 30,000 feet (9,144 metres).