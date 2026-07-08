BluEnergies, TotalEnergies Step Up Exploration Offshore Liberia

BluEnergies and TotalEnergies have advanced a work program across blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 in the Harper Basin offshore Liberia aimed at confirming and improving drillable prospects.

The program includes reprocessing 6,167 square kilometers of 3D seismic data, a multi-beam echo sounder survey, seabed geochemical sampling and heat flow measurements.

TGS is reprocessing the full 3D seismic dataset on behalf of BluEnergies and TotalEnergies. The work is more than 50% complete and remains on schedule, with preliminary results available to date.

The reprocessing is aimed at improving seismic character and definition and the amplitude variation with offset, or AVO, content of the original 3D seismic survey completed by TGS in 2013.

GeoPartners is carrying out a multi-beam echo sounder survey covering 4,045 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 500 to 3,500 meters. The survey is using the R/V GYRE, owned and operated by TDI-Brooks.

Data acquisition began on June 19 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, allowing early integration into a refined interpretation of the 3D seismic data.

The survey is designed to map underwater terrain and identify seabed anomalies to support the selection of potential future drilling locations. It will assess seabed features including pockmarks, mud volcanoes and faults, as well as anomalous features such as carbonates, outcrops and bacterial mats. Water-column imaging will also be used to detect anomalies related to potential hydrocarbon seepage through the seabed.

The wider program includes seabed geochemical sampling through piston coring to seek evidence of migrated mature hydrocarbons, as well as heat flow measurements intended to provide information on sediment temperatures and the thermal history of the undrilled Harper Basin.

Completion of this work is expected by the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the data is expected to be integrated into a refined reinterpretation of numerous basin-floor fan leads within the three blocks.

All elements of the program are focused on identifying drillable prospects and supporting the selection of optimal drilling locations.

“The West Africa Transform Margin, where the Harper basin is located, and its conjugate South American Margin are regions where basin floor fan plays are being actively and successfully explored, developed and produced. The recent, hectic activity by major oil companies in securing licenses for deepwater acreage along the entire Africa west margin is confirmation that the early move by BluEnergies in the Harper basin (2023) was a valid one.

“The Jubilee field in Ghana, the Venus field in Namibia, and the recent discoveries offshore Cote d’Ivoire have proven the significance of basin floor fan plays along the African margin,” said Sergio Laura, BluEnergies’ VP of Exploration.