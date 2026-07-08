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Eni and Petronas JV Extend Ventura Offshore’s Drilling Job in Indonesia

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SSV Catarina (Credit: Ventura Offshore)
SSV Catarina (Credit: Ventura Offshore)

Eni Muara Bakau, a subsidiary of Eni-Petronas joint venture Searah, has extended a drilling job for Ventura Offshore’s SSV Catarina semi-submersible rig, operating offshore Indonesia.

Eni Muara Bakau has exercised an option for a fourth well and a tophole in Indonesia for the the SSV Catarina, adding about $25.1 million to the company's firm backlog.

The additional work is expected to keep the rig utilized into the fourth quarter of 2026.

SSV Catarina is Ventura Offshore's sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig, capable of operating in water depths of up to 10,000 feet.

Ventura Offshore is a deepwater drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry since 1998 in Brazil and worldwide. The company owns and operates one drillship, DS Carolina, and two semisubmersible drilling rigs, SSV Victoria and SSV Catarina, and further manages one drillship, Atlantic Zonda.

The drilling rigs are currently operating offshore Brazil and Indonesia.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Rigs Oil and Gas

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