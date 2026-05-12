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Dolphin Drilling Boosts Backlog with Harbour Energy Deal, Oil India Extension

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Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)
Paul B. Loyd Jr. rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling has signed a contract with Harbour Energy for the semi-submersible drilling rig Paul B. Loyd Jr. in the U.K. sector of the North Sea, adding about $150 million in firm backlog, while also securing extension for Blackford Dolphin rig operating off India.

The contract will commence after expiry of the rig’s current firm term and follows a letter of intent announced in April, the company said.

The new firm period runs through Aug. 30, 2030, while Harbour Energy also holds options to extend the contract for up to five additional years.

“This contract award is a testament to the partnership formed between Dolphin Drilling and Harbour Energy. It provides both parties with stability and the platform to continue to deliver safe and efficient operations,” said Michael Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling.

Separately, Dolphin Drilling said the Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible rig will continue its drilling contract with Oil India Limited through the end of July 2026 to complete drilling, testing and abandonment work offshore eastern India.

The company said Blackford Dolphin will continue under the same terms and scope as the existing agreement.

Dolphin Drilling said its firm contract backlog now stands at $362 million, with a further $849 million in letters of intent and options, added Boyd.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Asia Oil and Gas

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