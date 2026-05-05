COSL Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig to Stay on Duty with Vår Energi

Vår Energi has exercised a second option for the COSL Drilling Europe's COSLPioneer semi-submersible drilling rig.

The extension builds on existing operations and reflects continued cooperation between the companies.

The COSLPioneer is a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths of up to 750 meters.

The unit is based on the GM4000 design and is suited for operations in harsh environments, including the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.

The rig maintains station keeping through an eight-line mooring system or a dynamic positioning mode supported by six fixed pitch, variable speed thrusters.

“Securing this option reflects the consistent efforts of our teams and the strong collaboration we have developed with Vår Energi. We appreciate the trust placed in us and remain committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and responsible operations going forward,” said Frank Tollefsen, CEO and President of COSL Drilling Europe.