Aker Solutions Gets FEED Job from Equinor for North Sea Gas Discovery

Equinor has awarded Aker Solutions a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract to prepare the Kvitebjørn platform for production from the Atlantis subsea tie-in project in the North Sea.

Atlantis is a gas condensate discovery located about 35 km southeast of the Gullfaks field and is expected to comprise three production wells under a pressure depletion recovery strategy.

Aker Solutions said its scope includes preparing the platform’s topside facilities to accommodate production from the new field using existing infrastructure. The contract also includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning assistance.

“This is a front-runner tie-in project where we aim to demonstrate how disciplined simplification can unlock real value. Together with Equinor, we are reducing traditional requirements and lowering complexity and cost. In addition, productivity improvements enabled by AI and digitalization will be embedded into the project.

“Atlantis represents one of more than a hundred tie-backs that will be developed on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) in the years to come. These projects play a significant role in supporting Europe’s energy security going forward,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment.

The FEED work will start immediately, with an option for the broader project scope expected to be exercised in early 2027.