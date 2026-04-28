Petrodec’s OBANA Resumes Decom Work with Perenco in North Sea

Petrodec, a specialist in integrated solutions for decommissioning and part of the Dixstone group, has started its second decommissioning project for Perenco UK with its OBANA jack-up platform, moving to the Pickerill field in the UK Southern North Sea.

The platform has mobilized from its yard in Vlissingen-Oost in the Netherlands and is now on location to remove the jackets from Pickerill A and Pickerill B.

Following this work, OBANA is scheduled to return to the Amethyst field to remove the jacket of Amethyst A1D, with the program expected to be completed by the end of June.

(Credit: Petrodec)

“There is real momentum with the OBANA’s decommissioning schedule. Since completing her maiden work program earlier this year, she is already back out supporting Perenco UK in meeting their commitments.

“OBANA’s sheer scale is proving to be a game changer in meeting our client’s needs, ensuring efficient and cost-effective infrastructure removal. I would like to thank all the Petrodec team for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the safe delivery of our latest program,” said Rainier Verhulst, General Manager at Petrodec.

The vessel is expected to return to yard after completing the campaign for offloading and dismantling work.

OBANA was completed in 2025 and is designed for offshore decommissioning work in water depths of up to 65 meters.