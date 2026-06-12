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Cadeler Installs Final Turbine at RWE's 1.4GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler has completed the installation of all 100 wind turbines at RWE's 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The installation of the final turbine concludes Cadeler's turbine installation campaign at the project and represents the first completed offshore wind installation assignment for the company's new vessel, Wind Peak, the first of its two P-class vessels

Located off the northeast coast of England, the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm is being developed by RWE and is expected to supply enough electricity to meet the annual needs of nearly 1.2 million UK homes once fully operational.

Cadeler was responsible for the transport and installation of all 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 offshore wind turbines at the site.

"The completion of turbine installation at Sofia marks an important achievement for the project and the first offshore wind installation campaign completed by Wind Peak.

"We are proud to have supported RWE and Siemens Gamesa in delivering a project that will make a meaningful contribution to the UK's renewable energy supply,” said Cadeler Chief Executive Officer Mikkel Gleerup.

Delivered in August 2024, the vessel was specifically designed to install the latest generation of large offshore wind turbines and is equipped with one of the industry's largest crane capacities and a deck layout optimized for transporting oversized turbine components.

It was deployed for work at Sofia wind farm following mobilization from the Port of Hull in March 2025.

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