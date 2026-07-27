Apollo Global to Invest $1.5b in Singapore Oil Rig Fund

Apollo Global Management will invest $1.5 billion in Singapore-based Keppel's new private fund that will hold six operational oil rigs, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal will help Keppel monetise its non-core assets and unlock capital for re-investment, while allowing Apollo to tap into the region’s offshore energy market, which is seeing high utilization rates and long-term demand trends.

The transaction is part of Keppel's plans to divest 10 oil rigs held by its indirect subsidiary, Rigco Holding Pte, for nearly S$3.7 billion ($2.87 billion), to free up funds for new investments, reduce debt and reward shareholders.

Keppel expects to receive $478 million in cash this year through the divestment of the six rigs to the new Keppel Offshore Fund for S$1.2 billion. The Singapore-based fund manager will make 50% of the contribution to the new private fund through an indirect unit.

Divestment of the six rigs is expected to add around S$3.9 billion to Keppel's funds under management, Keppel said.

The fund manager also intends to divest four additional rigs, currently under construction, to the new fund from 2027 to 2028. The transaction is expected to generate $988 million in cash proceeds for Keppel.

Keppel will book an accounting loss of S$92 million from the divestment of the six operational rigs in its first-half results scheduled on July 30, it added.





($1 = 1.2907 Singapore dollars)

(Reuters)