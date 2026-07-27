Baker Hughes Secures Venture Global’s LNG Liquefaction Tech Order

Baker Hughes has secured a major order from Venture Global LNG to supply liquefaction technology for the expansion of the CP2 LNG project in Louisiana, extending the companies' long-standing partnership in U.S. liquefied natural gas development.

The order, booked in the second quarter, covers equipment for six liquefaction blocks, bringing the total scope of Baker Hughes' supply for the project to 12 liquefaction modules under the companies' master equipment supply agreement.

The scope includes liquefaction blocks based on two single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules per block, together with compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

“Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration as we advance the next phase of CP2,” said Mike Sabel, Chief Executive Officer of Venture Global.

“We are proud to continue providing the critical LNG technologies that enable Venture Global to deliver reliable, affordable and flexible energy needed to meet growing global demand.

“Our continued collaboration reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to scaling modular LNG solutions that accelerate U.S. supply and support global energy security,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes said it serves as a strategic supplier to Venture Global across more than 100 million tonnes per annum of existing and planned LNG production capacity, providing liquefaction systems for the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects in addition to the CP2 development.