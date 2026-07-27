Woodside-Led Browse Project Gains State Significant Status in Australia

The Western Australian government has granted State Significant Project status to the proposed Browse to North West Shelf Project, providing priority government support as the Woodside-led Browse Joint Venture advances the offshore gas development through approvals.

The designation, the highest level of prioritization under the state's Lead Agency Framework, is intended to facilitate whole-of-government coordination and support as the project progresses toward key regulatory and development milestones.

The proposed development would transport gas from the Browse offshore fields for processing at the existing Karratha Gas Plant, extending the operating life of the North West Shelf facilities while supporting domestic gas supply and liquefied natural gas exports.

An independent economic assessment cited by Woodside estimated the project could generate around $98 billion (A$141 billion) in national gross domestic product over its lifetime and contribute approximately $39.1 billion (A$56 billion) in taxes and royalties, including about $13.8 billion (A$19.8 billion) in petroleum resource rent tax.

Woodside said the project, which targets Australia's largest undeveloped offshore gas resource, has the potential to support thousands of jobs, increase procurement opportunities for Western Australian businesses and deliver long-term economic benefits to communities in the Pilbara and Kimberley regions.

The company said processing Browse gas through the existing Karratha Gas Plant would also help sustain the Pilbara's skilled workforce and maximize the use of existing energy infrastructure as the project moves through the approvals process.