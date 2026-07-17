Scotland Approves Ocean Winds' 2GW Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has secured offshore consent from the Scottish government for its 2 GW Caledonia offshore wind farm, clearing the final major regulatory hurdle for the project.

Located about 40 km offshore in the Moray Firth, the ScotWind project is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around two million homes once operational.

The approval follows the granting of full onshore consent by Aberdeenshire Council earlier this year, allowing the project to advance towards the next phase of development.

Ocean Winds expects offshore construction to begin in 2030, subject to the project securing a Contracts for Difference award and reaching a final investment decision.

"This is the culmination of years of hard work by our Caledonia team. We would also like to thank the many stakeholders and communities who have engaged constructively with the project throughout the consenting process. The Scottish Government’s decision to grant consent is greatly welcomed and allows us to press ahead with this exciting project."

"At 2GW, Caledonia will double the energy generation of the Moray Firth, supporting the UK’s aim of bolstering energy security, decarbonising the power system and transitioning jobs,” said Mark Baxter, Caledonia Project Director.

Ocean Winds said Caledonia, together with the Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms, will support more than 200 long-term operational jobs in the Moray Firth region.