Principle Power Gets O&M Job at French Floating Wind Farm

Principle Power has secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) support contract for the 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating offshore wind project in the French Mediterranean, operated by Ocean Winds in partnership with Banque des Territoires.

The contract covers the project's three WindFloat floating foundations, which support three Vestas V164-10 MW wind turbines.

Under the agreement, Principle Power will provide integrated O&M services for the floating foundations, including inspection, maintenance and repair, remote monitoring, data analytics and engineering support. The company said it will use its Asset Hub application to provide real-time remote monitoring and automated operational insights.

Operations will be based at Port-La Nouvelle in southern France. Ocean Winds employs six local workers to maintain the floating platforms and associated equipment, including anchor lines and inter-array cables, while Vestas is responsible for turbine inspection and maintenance. Principle Power said it has expanded its local O&M team in France, where nearly 30% of its global workforce is based.

The award builds on Principle Power's experience supporting three floating offshore wind projects - the 2 MW WindFloat 1, the 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic and the 50 MW Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm. With the addition of EFGL, the company said it now supports 105 MW of deployed capacity using WindFloat floating foundations.

“This contract constitutes a strategic asset for EFGL and strengthens the long-standing relationship between Ocean Winds and Principle Power, which began over 15 years ago, with a 6 year long operating expertise build on Ocean Winds’ first floating windfarm 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic. Principle Power will deploy their proven expertise in floating foundation technologies to assist the Ocean Winds team in maximizing system availability, reliability, and efficiency. This close collaboration in Operations & Maintenance builds on the work Principle Power has already accomplished during the project’s design, construction, and commissioning phases,” said Jeremy de Barbarin, Project Director of EFGL at Ocean Winds.

“This award builds on Principle Power’s operating track record in floating wind and reinforces our role as a provider of integrated O&M support and services. Working with the client, with Vestas, and with project partners, we applied our operational experience from the earliest design stages to address day-to-day asset management requirements and support long-term reliability,” added Clara de Moura Santos, Vice President of Operation & Maintenance at Principle Power.