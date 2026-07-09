TRIG to Exit Batrice Offshore Wind Farm in $200M Stake Sale Deal

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has signed a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 17.5% stake in Scotland's 588 MW Beatrice offshore wind farm for about $207 million (£155 million).

The agreement follows TRIG's June 15 announcement that funds managed by Equitix Investment Management, an existing co-shareholder in the project, had exercised a pre-emption right to acquire the stake.

Completion is expected before the end of 2026, subject to the timing of securing third-party consents.

Beatrice is one of Scotland's largest offshore wind farms and has an installed capacity of 588 MW.

The wind farm is operated by SSE Renewables on behalf of a joint venture comprising SSE Renewables with a 40% stake, Red Rock Renewables with 25%, TRIG with 17.5% and Equitix with 17.5%.