TotalEnergies Ships First ECA LNG Cargo from Mexico to Asia

TotalEnergies has shipped the first cargo produced by the ECA LNG Phase 1 export terminal on Mexico's Pacific coast to Asia as the facility undergoes commissioning.

The company holds a 16.6% stake in the project alongside operator Sempra Infrastructure and will offtake 1.7 million tonnes per annum of LNG for 20 years from the start of commercial operations.

TotalEnergies will be the sole LNG offtaker during the project's ramp-up phase.

ECA LNG Phase 1, located in Baja California, is the first LNG export terminal on Mexico's Pacific coast and consists of a single-train liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum.

The facility is supplied with U.S. feed gas sourced from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The project has also used synergies with an existing regasification plant to optimize construction costs, while a larger second phase is under development at the same site.

Its location on Mexico's west coast provides a maritime route for U.S. natural gas exports to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets. The project is expected to reach substantial completion in the summer of 2026, with long-term LNG sales agreements taking effect shortly afterwards as commercial operations begin.

“The start-up of ECA LNG, whose strategic location provides privileged access to Asian markets, strengthens the quality of our integrated LNG portfolio in North America. TotalEnergies is pleased to contribute to the project’s ramp-up by exporting its first LNG cargoes,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

"At a time of increased uncertainty in the global LNG trade, we are excited to begin shipping a new and reliable source of natural gas from North America’s Pacific Coast to customers around the globe. This achievement underscores the exceptional talent of the entire ECA LNG Phase 1 team and our company’s steadfast commitment to safe and strong project execution,” added Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure.