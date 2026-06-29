DOF Extends Charter for MPSV in Australia for One More Year

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has secured a one-year contract extension for its multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV) Skandi Darwin in Australia.

The company said the vessel's current client exercised an extension option that will keep the 2012-built vessel working in Australia until the third quarter of 2027.

DOF did not disclose the name of the client or financial terms of the extension.

Skandi Darwin is of the MT 6015 MPSV design and is equipped with a multi-application cargo system, with tank capacities dependent on configuration and the products carried.