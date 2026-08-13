Seatrium, Golar Ink FLNG Conversion LOI

Seatrium Limited entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Golar LNG Limited to advance a potential third Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) conversion project to be undertaken by Seatrium for Golar.

Under the arrangement, Seatrium and Golar will work together to advance technical design development and project definition activities, with the objective of finalising an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract in the second half of 2026. An upfront consideration will support Seatrium’s activities relating to the LOI to be undertaken prior to EPC contract execution.

The project builds on the long-standing partnership between Seatrium and Golar, following the successful delivery of FLNG Hilli Episeyo (2.4 mtpa) in 2017 and FLNG Gimi (2.7 mtpa) in 2023. These projects are to-date, the world’s only two operational FLNG vessels converted from LNG carriers.

Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (Projects), said, “Leveraging the experience gained from FLNG Hilli Episeyo and FLNG Gimi, we aim to enhance standardisation through a series-build approach that delivers greater execution certainty, speed to market and cost effectiveness.”

Morten Skjong, Chief Technical Officer of Golar, said, “We are excited to continue our 20+ years’ partnership with Seatrium by developing potential further FLNG projects. With the FLNG Hilli on its way to Seatrium for vessel upgrades ahead of its 20-year charter in Argentina, we will seek to further expand our FLNG collaboration through today’s announced LOI.”