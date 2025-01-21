First Gas Flows to FLNG Gimi from BP’s GTA FPSO

The full commissioning of Golar LNG’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit Gimi has started with the injection of first gas from the BP-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Ahead of first gas injection to Gimi FLNG, the gas from the LNG carrier British Sponsor was being used to undertake advanced commissioning work.

Receipt of gas from the FPSO allows the full commissioning activity to ramp up, Golar LNG said.

The first LNG export cargo is now expected within the first quarter of 2025, and full commercial operations date is now set within the second quarter 2025, subject to all conditions being met.

Early in January, BP announced the gas from wells at the GTA Phase1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) started to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the next stage of commissioning.

The GTA FPSO, located approximately 40 kilometers offshore, arrived to Mauritania and Senegal, is designed to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

GTA is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 meters.

Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.

BP is operator of GTA with a 56% working interest, alongside Kosmos Energy (27%), Petrosen (10%) and SMH (7%).