JDR to Test Cables on Middle Eastern Offshore Platforms for L&T

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), part of the TFKable Group, has secured a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, to assist with offshore umbilical testing in the Middle East.

The work will see JDR test 14 umbilical cables for offshore platforms in the Middle East, covering two major work scopes across multiple offshore platforms.

This includes the testing and monitoring of critical hydraulic and electrical control systems to support operations across the platforms.

JDR’s scope of work includes pre-deployment testing, monitoring during lay operations, and integration testing, with offshore technicians, equipment, and technical support provided throughout the operation to ensure the umbilicals are properly monitored during the installation and integration phases.

The project will be managed from JDR’s U.K. service center in Newcastle, with technicians rotating offshore for multiple mobilizations to test the 14 umbilicals. The specialist team will provide on-site support throughout the process.

“The Middle East continues to present strong opportunities for JDR, both for our subsea cables and our service offering. As we consolidate our presence in the Middle East, this project is a good example of how we’re supporting customers in the region with reliable and high-quality delivery,” said Carl Pilmer, Chief Sales Officer at JDR.