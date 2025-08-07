Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Harbour Energy Boosts Production Outlook After Wintershall Deal

(Credit: Harbour Energy)
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

North Sea-focused Harbour Energy raised its annual free cash flow and production forecast on Thursday, bolstered by robust production following the integration of the Wintershall Dea portfolio and cost control in the first half of the year.

The firm has been shifting capital away from the UK and focusing on international assets for future investments, after the UK's tax changes in late 2024 removed incentives for reinvestment.

Harbour had said in May that it now counts Norway as its largest producing country, following the acquisition of German group Wintershall Dea's assets.

The company expects to record free cash flow of $1 billion in 2025, up from the $900 million it previously expected.

It also raised the lower end of its annual production outlook range to 460,000-475,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from 455,000-475,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day expected earlier.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ankita Bora and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Ups 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong...
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Wraps Up Pipeline Job at Equinor’s Norwegian Sea...
© Elnur / Adobe Stock

ADNOC Puts Oxford Flow’s ‘Emissions Eliminating’ Valve on...
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Italy's Eni Posts 25% Drop in Quarterly Profit

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Golar Secures FLNG Charter Deal for Argentina’s LNG Scheme

Golar Secures FLNG Charter Dea

Israel’s Leviathan Partners Expand Egypt Gas Deal with $35B Supply Boost

Israel’s Leviathan Partners Ex

Harbour Energy Boosts Production Outlook After Wintershall Deal

Harbour Energy Boosts Producti

SBM Offshore Ups 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong Half-Year Results

SBM Offshore Ups 2025 Revenue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine