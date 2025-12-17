DeepOcean Set for Long-Term IMR Duty with Vår Energi

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a new long-term inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) frame agreement with operator Vår Energi.

The contract has a firm duration of five years, running until end of October 2030, with options to extend for up to an additional four years.

The scope of the contract includes subsea work across all Vår Energi’s operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), covering IMR activities as well as project support for offshore modifications, installation, commissioning and drilling operations.

DeepOcean will also provide associated project management and engineering services.

Implementing new technologies and exploring new ways of working are also key elements of the contract, with the use of uncrewed remote vessels and onshore remote operation centers as an integral part of the future IMR operations.

“Vår Energi has strong ambitions to foster a collaborative relationship, unlock efficiencies and drive value creation. We will build on this partnership by further sharpening our ability to respond rapidly and decisively to Vår Energi’s operational subsea needs,” said Olaf Hansen, Managing Director of DeepOcean Europe.

DeepOcean and Vår Energi have collaborated on subsea operations for more than a decade.

Today, Vår Energi is the third-largest operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the second-largest exporter of gas from Norway. The new frame agreement formalizes the continuation of this long-standing cooperation.