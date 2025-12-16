Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dräger to Supply Gas Detection, Monitoring Tech to North Sea Operator

Published

(Credit: Dräger)
Safety technology firm Dräger UK has won a six-figure contract with a major North Sea operator for the supply of advanced gas detection and monitoring solutions.

Due to be rolled out across an offshore oil and gas asset next year, the deal marks the fourth large-scale multi-gas monitor (MGM) changeout delivered by Dräger for the client, following similar successes on both onshore and offshore assets in recent years.

Deliverables include personnel monitoring, automated bump testing and calibration via X-Dock technology, confined space and purging solutions and benzene monitoring.

It also covers the introduction of Gas Detection Connect (GDC), Dräger’s cloud-based asset management and live monitoring software, to strengthen asset management processes. Together, these systems will underpin a modernized, future-ready safety framework for the asset and its workforce.

“Time and again, we’ve proven that our technology performs, our support delivers and our people go the extra mile, meaning less downtime, lower maintenance, smoother transitions and equipment that simply does what it’s supposed to do.

“I would like to thank the North Sea operator for the trust they continue to place in us across multiple assets and multiple years,” said Paul Davidson, Account Manager at Dräger UK.

