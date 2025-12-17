Petrobras Strike Extends to Offshore Oil Platforms in Campos Basin

A strike at Brazil's Petrobras has reached workers in all offshore oil platforms in Campos basin, said local union FUP in a statement on Wednesday.

The state-run oil firm said that so far the strike has had no impact on oil production, and that it has adopted contingency measures to ensure operational continuity, adding that market supply is "guaranteed". Labor talks are ongoing, Petrobras said.

Petrobras and its workers have been in an ongoing dispute over a deficit in the retirement fund and a push for changes to the employee compensation structure, among other issues.

(Reuters)