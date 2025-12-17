Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Iberdrola Applies Spanish Coating Tech for German Offshore Wind Farm

Published

Iberdrola has selected a protective coating developed by Spanish firm Revestimientos Técnicos Sostenibles (RTS) at its Windanker offshore wind farm under construction in Germany’s Baltic Sea.

The coating is being used on 21 transition pieces that connect the wind turbine foundations to the towers at the Windanker project, which has a planned capacity of 315 MW and is expected to enter operation at the end of 2026.

The structures are designed to withstand harsh marine conditions in the Baltic Sea.

The transition pieces were manufactured in Avilés, northern Spain, by Windar, while the coating technology was developed by RTS, a Seville-based company in which Iberdrola holds a stake through its PERSEO open innovation program.

RTS produces coatings based on natural cork, which are designed to enhance corrosion resistance and durability in offshore environments. The company has expanded from building refurbishment solutions into marine and offshore wind applications.

Windanker will become Iberdrola’s third offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea, following Wikinger and Baltic Eagle. Japan’s Kansai Electric Power holds a 49% stake in the project, while Iberdrola retains 51%.

