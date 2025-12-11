Norway Gives Go-Ahead to Two Consortia in Floating Wind Tender

The Norwegian Ministry of Energy has decided to award two project areas for floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord to Equinor- Vårgrønn and Deep Wind Offshore Norway-EDF Renouvelables consortia.

The ministry said both applicants met qualification requirements and that each group will receive its own project area.

Applications were filed by the September 15 deadline by Equinor Utsira Nord with Vårgrønn Utsira Nord, and Harald Hårfagre, comprising Deep Wind Offshore Norway and EDF Renouvelables.

“I am pleased that we can move forward and award project areas in Utsira Nord to two strong applicants. These projects will contribute to developing floating offshore wind technology and increasing renewable power generation in South-West Norway,” says Terje Aasland, Minister of Energy.

Following the allocation, developers can submit project-specific impact assessment programs and later apply for licenses. Applications must be filed within two years of approval of the assessment program.

Companies that submit license applications will also be eligible to take part in a state-aid competition. If both groups proceed, support will be granted to the bidder that requires the lowest subsidy to develop its project.

The government has capped possible support at around $3.5 million (NOK 35 billion) in 2025 terms.

Utsira Nord is seen as a strategic proving ground for floating wind technology, with Norway aiming to mobilize industrial capacity, expand renewables output and accelerate cost reductions through competition and scale.