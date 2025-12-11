Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Gives Go-Ahead to Two Consortia in Floating Wind Tender

Published

© badahos / Adobe Stock
© badahos / Adobe Stock

The Norwegian Ministry of Energy has decided to award two project areas for floating offshore wind at Utsira Nord to Equinor- Vårgrønn and Deep Wind Offshore Norway-EDF Renouvelables consortia.

The ministry said both applicants met qualification requirements and that each group will receive its own project area.

Applications were filed by the September 15 deadline by Equinor Utsira Nord with Vårgrønn Utsira Nord, and Harald Hårfagre, comprising Deep Wind Offshore Norway and EDF Renouvelables.

“I am pleased that we can move forward and award project areas in Utsira Nord to two strong applicants. These projects will contribute to developing floating offshore wind technology and increasing renewable power generation in South-West Norway,” says Terje Aasland, Minister of Energy.

Following the allocation, developers can submit project-specific impact assessment programs and later apply for licenses. Applications must be filed within two years of approval of the assessment program.

Companies that submit license applications will also be eligible to take part in a state-aid competition. If both groups proceed, support will be granted to the bidder that requires the lowest subsidy to develop its project.

The government has capped possible support at around $3.5 million (NOK 35 billion) in 2025 terms.

Utsira Nord is seen as a strategic proving ground for floating wind technology, with Norway aiming to mobilize industrial capacity, expand renewables output and accelerate cost reductions through competition and scale.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

DEME Set for Monopiles, Cables Installation Job at Polish...
(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean Takes Charge of $35M Wave Energy Project...
(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port...
(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

SLB, Shell Form Alliance to Streamline Digital Oil and Gas Solutions

SLB, Shell Form Alliance to St

DEME Set for Monopiles, Cables Installation Job at Polish Offshore Wind Farm

DEME Set for Monopiles, Cables

Norway Gives Go-Ahead to Two Consortia in Floating Wind Tender

Norway Gives Go-Ahead to Two C

GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink TenneT Deal for 2.2GW North Sea Grid Link

GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink Tenne

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine