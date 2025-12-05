Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to Baltic Sea

Published

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)
(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)
(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)
(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

The topside and jacket structure for the Jasmund offshore substation (OSS) have embarked on the journey to Baltic Sea for installation, following the completion of construction by the HSI consortium, formed by HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders and Iv.

The topside, measuring 48 metres by 33 metres and weighing about 4,500 tonnes, departed HSM Offshore Energy’s Stormpolder yard and travelled through central Rotterdam in a high-profile transit. The 72-metre-high jacket sailed from Smulders’ Vlissingen yard.

Both structures are now en route to the Baltic Sea, where Heerema Marine Contractors will install them northeast of the island of Rügen.

Once operational, the OSS Jasmund substation will have a planned capacity of 300 MW and will connect the Windanker offshore wind farm to the onshore grid.

The OSS Jasmund is being delivered for German transmission operator 50Hertz, with the consortium responsible for the full EPCIC scope. It is the first of three substations being developed for 50Hertz as part of the Ostwind 3 and OST-6-1 grid expansion projects.

 “The successful sail-away of the OSS Jasmund topside is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and seamless collaboration across the HSI consortium. Guiding such a massive structure through the center of Rotterdam was not only an impressive achievement but also a proud moment for everyone involved,” said Hans Leerdam, HSM Offshore Energy’s chief commercial officer.

Technology Offshore Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted’s Largest German Offshore Wind Farm Produces First...
© Zacharias / Adobe Stock

UK’s GEB Plans Major Renewables Expansion Through 2030
(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Semco Maritime to Work on Floatel Endurance Rig...
(Credit: Vestas)

Vestas Books 660MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port Terminal Operator

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alli

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Executive to Lead Energy Solutions Division

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Exec

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Eni Expands Asian Footprint wi

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to Baltic Sea

Jasmund Substation’s Topside a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine