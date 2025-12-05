Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port Terminal Operator

Published

(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)
(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)

Dajin Heavy Industry and Germany’s Briese Schiffahrt have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop offshore wind marshalling services at a new terminal in the Port of Cuxhaven in Germany.

The agreement, signed on November 26, aims to establish an international offshore wind industry hub on more than 20 hectares of newly built port area in Cuxhaven.

The initiative will use Dajin’s fleet of deck carrier vessels and Briese’s global shipping network to support the handling and transport of offshore wind foundations across Europe.

A representative of the Cuxhaven City Hall said during the signing ceremony that the city intends to strengthen its role in Germany’s energy transition. Cuxhaven, located on the North Sea coast, is one of the few German ports able to offer significant expansion space for large-scale offshore wind activity.

The planned hub is expected to support offshore wind projects throughout the European Union, reinforce supply chain capacity, and reduce logistics interface challenges for project owners by enabling foundation marshalling services directly at the Port of Cuxhaven.

