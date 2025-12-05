Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Eni has signed a long-term LNG sales agreement with Thailand’s Gulf Development Company, expanding its presence in Asian gas markets and advancing its plan to build a diversified global liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio.

Under the 10-year contract, Eni will supply 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG starting in 2027 to regasification terminals in Thailand. Gulf is one of the country’s largest private power producers.

The deal follows a two-year agreement signed in 2024 for about 0.5 MTPA of LNG beginning in 2025 and marks Eni’s first long-term LNG supply arrangement with Thailand.

Eni said the transaction supports its strategy of broadening its customer base in high-growth markets and contributes to its target of increasing its LNG portfolio to roughly 20 MTPA by 2030.

The company is progressing new LNG developments in Congo, Mozambique, the United States and Indonesia.