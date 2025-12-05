Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Eni has signed a long-term LNG sales agreement with Thailand’s Gulf Development Company, expanding its presence in Asian gas markets and advancing its plan to build a diversified global liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio.

Under the 10-year contract, Eni will supply 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG starting in 2027 to regasification terminals in Thailand. Gulf is one of the country’s largest private power producers.

The deal follows a two-year agreement signed in 2024 for about 0.5 MTPA of LNG beginning in 2025 and marks Eni’s first long-term LNG supply arrangement with Thailand.

Eni said the transaction supports its strategy of broadening its customer base in high-growth markets and contributes to its target of increasing its LNG portfolio to roughly 20 MTPA by 2030.

The company is progressing new LNG developments in Congo, Mozambique, the United States and Indonesia.

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Texas LNG Signs 20-Year Offtake Deal with Macquarie
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, Partners to Plug Financing Gap at $20B...
© vchalup / Adobe Stock

EU Moves to Ban Russian Gas Imports by 2027
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies’ Mozambique LNG Loses $2.2B UK, Dutch...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alliance with German Port Terminal Operator

Dajin Forms Offshore Wind Alli

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Executive to Lead Energy Solutions Division

EnerMech Hires Former SLB Exec

Eni Expands Asian Footprint with Long-Term LNG Contract in Thailand

Eni Expands Asian Footprint wi

Jasmund Substation’s Topside and Jacket Sets Sail to Baltic Sea

Jasmund Substation’s Topside a

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine