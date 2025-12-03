Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BOTAS Inks 10-Year LNG Supply Deals with SEFE and Eni

Published

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Turkey's state energy company BOTAS has signed two separate 10-year LNG supply agreements with Germany's state-owned SEFE and Italy's Eni on the margins of the World LNG Summit in Istanbul, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the BOTAS–SEFE deal, deliveries will start in 2028 and total around 6 bcm of gas-equivalent LNG over 10 winter seasons. The BOTAS–Eni agreement will also begin in 2028, with Eni to supply a total of 5 bcm of LNG over 10 winter seasons.


(Reuters - Reporting by Can Sezer, Writing by Ece ToksabayEditing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

