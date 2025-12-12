Wood Nets Long-Term Maintenance Contract for Rio Grande LNG Facility

Scottish engineering and consultancy firm Wood has secured a ten-year contract with NextDecade to deliver maintenance solutions at Rio Grande LNG, a major natural gas liquefaction and export facility under development near Brownsville in Texas.

Wood will provide comprehensive maintenance services to support operations at the approximately 1,000-acre site.

NextDecade expects the liquefaction and export facility will deliver secure and affordable energy through the safe and efficient development and operation of natural gas liquefaction capacity.

Wood is currently implementing mechanical integrity programs for the facility and consulting on operational readiness.

The contract will support the creation of more than 100 new jobs, with a focus on hiring from the local community and investing in U.S. workforce development.

“This contract boosts Wood’s position in the US LNG market and reinforces our commitment to supporting the expansion of US LNG export capability. With over 50 years of experience maintaining US Gulf Coast facilities, we will support NextDecade to ensure safe and reliable LNG production in Texas.

“We share NextDecade’s dedication to supporting communities in the Rio Grande Valley. As part of this project, we will open a new office in the area and collaborate with local colleges to attract talent to our apprenticeship programs,” said Steve Nicol, Executive President of Operations at Wood.